Vintage Brewing Company employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Vintage Brewing Company’s Capitol East location has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Madison brewpub will stay closed until the facility is properly cleaned and sanitized under public health guidelines, according to a post from its Facebook page Tuesday.

“The safety of our staff and guests will always be our top priority,” the post said. “We will reopen once we are confident it is safe for both our staff and guests to return to our establishment.”

Vintage said all of its employees have since been tested for the virus, adding that staff must test negative in order to go back to work when the location reopens.

