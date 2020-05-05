Vinnie S. Norder

Vinnie S. Norder, age 86, of New Glarus, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at the New Glarus Home.

Vinnie was born on February 5, 1934 in Waukesha, the daughter of Orville E. and Esther (Wachendorf) Norder. Vinnie lived in Monroe until 1959 until moving to Argyle to help her mother operate the Argyle Nursing Home. In 1991, Vinnie returned to Monroe where she resided until relocating to Blanchardville to live with the Stefenel family in 2002. She worked at Greenco Industries, enjoyed attending various churches with her mother, and loved spending time with children she sponsored through church missions.

Vinnie is survived by a brother, Clayton (Janet) Norder of N. Ft. Myers, FL; three sisters, Orvilla (Walter) Gales of Northbrook, IL, Carol (Virgil) Helmeid of Brodhead, Evelyn Terrill of Mineral Point; a sister-in-law, Connie Norder of Browntown; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, with Chaplain Linda O’Leary officiating.

A celebration of Vinnie’s life will be held at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Vinnie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the New Glarus Home for their wonderful care.