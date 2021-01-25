Vincent P. Munz

Vincent P. Munz, 91, of Bear Valley, died at home with family on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Bear Valley, WI on February 17, 1929, the son of Frank and Mary (Miller) Munz.

Vincent was united in marriage with Dorothy M. Pulvermacher on Feb. 18, 1950. He farmed most of his life. He enjoyed driving the tractors and helping the wood splitting crew. Loved telling stories and spending time with family and friends. Vincent and Dorothy were very giving people always lending a hand. He treasured his time with the deer hunting friends. He had a sweet-tooth that many tried to fill with cake, cookies, and his favorite candies. He cared for his many dogs over the years and obliged and enjoyed feeding the birds after Dorothy’s passing.

Survivors include five children: Thomas (Lynette) Munz of Richland Center, David Munz, Gary Munz, Jeanne Munz of Bear Valley, Deanna (Larry Mork) Munz of Richland Center, four grandchildren, Sarah, Tim, Katie, and Michael Munz, one brother, Paul Munz of Michigan, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Munz; his wife Dorothy M. (Pulvermacher) Munz, daughter-in-law, Janet (Sharp) Munz, and his brother’s Cyril & Fred Munz, his sister’s Esther Kaul & Bertilla LaMere.

Private family graveside services will be held at the St. Kilian’s Cemetery in Bear Valley. Cards of condolence to the family can be mailed to 28006 Munz Dr., Lone Rock, WI 53556. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

