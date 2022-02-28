Vincent ‘Mack’ M. McNair

by Obituaries

Vincent M. “Mack” McNair, 56, of Platteville, died on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 following a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Friday, March 4, 2022 at New Hope Assembly of God Church, 677 Walnut Dell Rd, Platteville. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the Vince “Mack” McNair Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

“Mack” was born on February 14, 1966 in Milford, Delaware, son of Veaurtice McNair and Leon Deshields. He was united in marriage to Mary Pearsall on December 4, 1998 in Darlington, Wisconsin after dating since 1987. Mack was parts department manager for Moundview Motors/ Runde Auto, Platteville, for almost 30 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, walking the land and looking for morels, wild asparagus and doing some trapping, for rabbits and squirrels. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and children in the neighborhood and tending to his garden. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Steven (Cayla Redfearn) Pearsall and Jamal McNair; three grandchildren, Deon, Jaleigha and Aubriyanna Pearsall; one sister, Vivian (Venessa) McNair; one brother, Victor (Carmen) McNair and many brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

