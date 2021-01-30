Vincent Desco

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Vincent Desco, age 92, of Mt. Prospect, IL (formerly of Wisconsin Dells) passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at his daughter’s home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Vincent was born July 6, 1928 on the Island of Cres, in Croatia, the son of Francesco and Antonia (Michicich) Desco. He married Magdalena Spiess in September of 1958. They retired from their jobs and moved permanently to the Dells area in 1991. He was a fantastic chef and golfer. He and his wife, Maggie, enjoyed poker with their Dells friends. Vincent was a beloved father and grandfather.

Vincent is survived by a son, Robert (Joelle) Desco of Burr Ridge, IL; a daughter, Linda (Richard) Schneider of Mt. Prospect, IL; grandchildren, James R. Desco and Magdalena and Martina Schneider, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Magdalena; his 4 sisters, and 3 brothers. He was the youngest of 8 siblings.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.