Village of Oregon locks in interim police chief to lead department

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Pagenkopf signs the chief's oath of office. Oregon PD

OREGON, Wis. — The Village of Oregon has locked in its interim chief as the official chief of police this week, the village said Friday.

Village officials said the Police Commission voted Thursday to appoint Jennifer Pagenkopf as chief. Pagenkopf has been the interim chief since February, when then-chief Brian Uhl retired from the department.

Uhl, who was chief from August 2015-February 2020, said that the position wasn’t the right fit.

Pagenkopf signed the chief’s oath of office Friday morning, the village said.

In November, the Oregon Observer reported that Uhl’s performance and conduct were under scrutiny by the Village Board for citizen complaints and other incidents. Uhl moved on to become the director of public safety in Ashwaubenon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments