Village of Fall River to begin fundraising for addition of police K-9 program

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A village in Columbia County is asking for the community’s help in raising money to implement a K-9 program for its police department.

A news release Wednesday said the program will aim to decrease illegal narcotic sales, find missing people and suspects and participate in community events to build positive relationships with residents.

The village has received approval to begin fundraising for the program and needs $50,000 to move forward.

A list of sponsorship levels are available below with their respective benefits:

Diamond level (for donations of $5,000 or more):

Company logo/decal placed on the back side of the K-9 squad car

Company name listed on a plaque displayed at the police department

Company name and logo listed on social media as a sponsor

Company name listed on the back of the K-9 T-shirt after the dog is in service

Platinum level (for donations of $2,500 or more):

Company name listed on a plaque displayed at the police department

Company name and logo listed on social media as a sponsor

Company name listed on the back of the K-9 T-shirt after the dog is in service

Gold level (for donations of $1,000 or more):

Company name and logo listed on social media as a sponsor

Company name listed on the back of the K-9 T-shirt after the dog is in service

Bronze level (for donations of $500 or more):

Company name and logo listed on social media as a sponsor

Donations can be made out to Fall River Police K-9 Fund and mailed to the following address:

Fall River Police Department

641 S. Main St.

Fall River, WI 53932

Donations are tax deductible. Those with questions or comments can message rmesser@fallriverwi.com.

