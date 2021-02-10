Village of Clinton Man arrested for repeated acts of sexual assault of a child

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. — A Village of Clinton man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald E. Torkilson, 46, on suspicion of repeated sexual assault of a child.

The release said Torkilson was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office and was given an initial court appearance of Tuesday, March 16.

Officials said the criminal acts occurred multiple times in Rock County from 1997 to 2001.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.