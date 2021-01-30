Village of Brooklyn board to discuss ‘abolishing’ police department

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Board members will meet virtually Monday evening to discuss replacing the Brooklyn Police Department with a contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The only item on Monday’s agenda is discussing the resolution proposing getting rid of the village’s police department.

According to the Brooklyn Police Department’s website, the police department consists of one full-time police chief, one full-time and one-part time patrol officer, and a part-time clerical staff member.

The board would replace these positions by contracting through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Brooklyn Police Department for comment. Board President Brit Springer did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

