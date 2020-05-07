Village jumping through legal hoops to honor graduating seniors

Waunakee community members are trying to honor every single senior that won't get a chance to walk across the stage

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — This pandemic has presented us with many unique circumstances. For graduating seniors, they’re experiencing something no one else has gone through before.

“I was so excited to go through the process of buying the dress and getting to talk on the stage and hearing people cheer for me,” said Waunakee Community High School senior Sydney Schmidt.

She and the other 340 graduates won’t get to walk across the stage like they had hoped. But it’s just like the people in this little village with a big heart to step up in these moments. That’s exactly what Tara Swalve did.

“I think the community itself has been trying to find something to do to honor the seniors,” Swalve said.

Swalve came up with an idea to hang banners on the street lights with the senior photos on them down main street.

But there’s a problem: Main Street is a state highway and village code doesn’t allow any non-directional or non-government owned signs to be posted, unless, there’s a unique circumstance.

The village attorney Bryan Kleinmaier, said that banners created by third-party entities can’t be hung in the village’s right of way and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling states that certain signs may not interfere with safety signs, directional signs, and any sign that notes a historic or scenic site. However, there are exceptions to this rule if the party can prove it is a unique circumstance.

“The village board told us at their meeting that they unanimously support it and want to see us do whatever we can as a village to pave the way for this project to occur,” said Todd Schmidt, Sydney Schmidt’s dad and the village administrator.

For seniors like Sydney Schmidt, this is a pretty unique circumstance.

“It would be really cool to see my classmates and I up in the community because it makes us feel supported and it makes us feel better about a situation that you can’t really fix,” she said.

Swalve said she wouldn’t mind seeing her own son’s photo on a banner either.

“I’ve seen a lot of his face lately, because he is at home, which he loves,” she said. “But it will be great to see the entire class up there together. I think it will be great for the community.”

The village attorney is working on a resolution that he will present to the board on May 11. The board plans to have a final decision on May 18.

“I think that we just can’t be together, but we keep reaching out and honoring each other and supporting each other and it’s getting us through these times together,” Swalve said.

