Villa Dolce

Site staff
Posted:
by Site staff

Villa Dolce
Mon-Sat 5pm-8:30pm
608-833-0033
villadolcecafe.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Caesar Salad

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad

MAIN

Tortellini Prosciutto
cheese tortellini, mushrooms, peas, aged Italian prosciutto in a light white wine cream sauce with fresh herbs

Lemon Chicken Angel Hair Pasta
lemon and garlic marinated chicken tenders served with parmesan herbed angel hair pasta

Any 12” Pizza from Menu

DESSERT

Single Scoop of Gelato

Tiramisu

Slice of Flourless Chocolate Torte

Rwtogo Sponsors Only 1280x720

Comments

comments