Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Villa Dolce
Mon-Sat 5pm-8:30pm
608-833-0033
villadolcecafe.com
$25 INDIVIDUAL
APPETIZER
Caesar Salad
Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
MAIN
Tortellini Prosciutto
cheese tortellini, mushrooms, peas, aged Italian prosciutto in a light white wine cream sauce with fresh herbs
Lemon Chicken Angel Hair Pasta
lemon and garlic marinated chicken tenders served with parmesan herbed angel hair pasta
Any 12” Pizza from Menu
DESSERT
Single Scoop of Gelato
Tiramisu
Slice of Flourless Chocolate Torte