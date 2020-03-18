Henry Vilas Zoo Grizzly Bears awaken for spring

Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — Grizzly bears at Henry Vilas Zoo made their way out into their yard Tuesday morning signaling spring.

According to a tweet the two Grizzly Bears, Ash and Lexi, started waking up last week.

The tweet said the spring season means changes for animals at the zoo.

Ash and Lexi have started to explore the yard on their first day out.

Henry Vilas Zoo is currently closed to the public, as of March 14, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Zoo’s website it will remain closed until further notice as more is learned about the impacts of the virus.

