Vilas Park master plan concepts ready for review

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Parks is hosting a virtual community input meeting Monday night to talk about the future of Vilas Park.

According to a release, Madison Parks is working with three preliminary concept plans for the park.

The release said the plans help illustrate possible improvements and changes to the park and are intended to provide a starting point for the broader community conversation about Vilas by showing multiple alternative items for consideration.

Officials said the draft Master Plan will be improved by feedback received from the community, but specific details and final design solutions will include further public input and require city approval before construction.

You can sign up for Monday night’s meeting here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments