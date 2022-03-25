Vikings sign defensive back Chandon Sullivan away from Packers

by Jaymes Langrehr

Jed Jacobsohn San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs in front of Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers are losing another member of their defense to their rivals to the west, as the Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of defensive back Chandon Sullivan on Friday.

Sullivan was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State and spent his first professional season with Philadelphia before signing with the Packers in 2019. In the three seasons since joining the team, Sullivan has proven to be a steady backup and occasional starter, making 20 total starts in 32 games the past two years.

News of Sullivan’s signing came after the team announced he was visiting the team on Friday morning.

The 25-year-old set a career-high with three interceptions this past season, while breaking up passes on four other occasions. He also made 31 total tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

Sullivan’s playing time figured to take a hit if he were to return to the salary cap-strapped Packers, with the team re-signing Rasul Douglas this offseason to go with a healthy Jaire Alexander and last year’s first-round pick Eric Stokes.

Sullivan joins pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in trading in his green and gold for purple this offseason, with the Vikings also adding former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine to their staff, as well.

