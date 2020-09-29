Vikings, Titans shut down in-person operations due to coronavirus exposure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.
A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.
