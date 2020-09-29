Vikings, Titans shut down in-person operations due to coronavirus exposure

Logan Rude by Logan Rude, Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Brice Butler #19 of the Dallas Cowboys wears personalized cleats during pregame warmups before facing the Minnesota Vikings on December 1, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NFL players around the league are wearing personalized cleats as part of the My Cleats My Cause charity initiative. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five other personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results

The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.

With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

