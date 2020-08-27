Vigilante calls on social media before deadly Kenosha attack

KENOSHA, Wis. — Repeated calls for armed vigilantes to travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protect businesses following the police shooting of Jacob Blake spread across social media in the hours before two people were shot to death and a third was wounded.

Researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab said in a Wednesday blog post that multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests.

ICYMI: A violent conflict between #JacobBlake protestors and armed militia members left two dead in #Kenosha. Facebook and reddit users encouraged armed individuals to “give them hell” and “shoot to kill.” The rhetoric was also amplified by InfoWars.https://t.co/K87ZkdlXqe — DFRLab (@DFRLab) August 27, 2020



Two people were killed by gunfire Tuesday during a third night of unrest.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

