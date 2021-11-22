Vigil planned for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

Jeffrey Phelps

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Members of the Waukesha community will hold a vigil Monday night for the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

The vigil will start at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations will host the vigil, joined by the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

Five people were killed Sunday and 40 more injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade.

The driver of the SUV is in custody.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have also come together to support victims.

In a tweet, Monday, the City of Waukesha announced the creation of the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.”

The fund will support families impacted by the crash.

