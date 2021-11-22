Vigil planned for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

Jeffrey Phelps Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Members of the Waukesha community will hold a vigil Monday night for the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

The vigil will start at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations will host the vigil, joined by the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

Five people were killed Sunday and 40 more injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade.

The driver of the SUV is in custody.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have also come together to support victims.

In a tweet, Monday, the City of Waukesha announced the creation of the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.”

Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have joined together to create the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” This fund will support the needs of the families impacted by tragic incident at the Christmas Parade. https://t.co/QRhntGV1sY #Waukesha — cityofwaukesha (@CityofWaukesha) November 22, 2021

The fund will support families impacted by the crash.

