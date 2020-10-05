Vigil held for young homicide victim in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of a 14-year-old homicide victim gathered on Milwaukee’s north side to mourn her death.

Relatives of Nequesia Terrell said Sunday evening they hope no other family has to go through what they’re feeling over the loss of the young teen. Terrell was riding in the back seat of a car with friends when she was fatally shot Saturday about 2 a.m.

Those who knew the girl held each other close, wiped away tears and turned to the sky as they released balloons in her honor.

Family members called for peace during a violent year in Milwaukee. Police are still looking for the shooter

