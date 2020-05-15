Vietnam veteran, former Capitol Police officer gets hero’s sendoff

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison helped give a Vietnam veteran and former Capitol Police officer a hero’s sendoff Friday.

Wesley Buss received an honorable discharge from the hospital, according to the news release. Buss told hospital staff he had been wanting to take a Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C., but his health kept him from going.

Hospital staff waved American flags and showed support for Buss as he went home Friday. He will be receiving hospice care as a result of heart failure and was not a COVID-19 patient.

Capitol Police saluted Buss after he went outside and played the national anthem to honor his more than 25 years of service to the department. He also received a coin and pin from the Badger Honor Flight.

Buss was given a police escort to the Wisconsin State Capitol, where officers at every corner saluted him. The release said the sendoff concluded with Buss’ daughter driving him to the governor’s mansion, where Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers waved to him from outside.

