Video shows packed bar less than an hour after ‘Safer at Home’ order lifted

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A video showing a packed Wisconsin bar is going viral on Twitter.

Nick’s Bar in Platteville shared the live video of their bar less than an hour after they reopened. Not too much earlier, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” order. This ruling allowed bars, restaurants and other businesses to open immediately.

