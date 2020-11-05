Video shows high speed chase involving stolen vehicle, 14-year-old boys arrested

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Two teens, previously in trouble with the law, were arrested again Thursday morning following a burglary and police chase in the Madison area.

Police were dispatched to a home on Woods End around 6:15 a.m., according to a release from the Madison Police Department. This is near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. Midvale Blvd.

A man reported the break-in after spotting five people, including someone carrying a gun, on his home security system.

Police said the burglars cut a screen and entered the home through an unlocked window. They stole several items, including a light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Using the Jeep’s GPS technology, police were able to track down the vehicle two hours later in Monona.

Two 14-year-old boys led officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Grandview Blvd., according to the release. Police said they used spikes to flatten one of the vehicle’s tires.

A man living in the area sent home security video showing the chase to News 3 Now. We have zoomed in on the vehicles involved to protect the man’s privacy.

Police said a K-9 officer was used to corral the teens as they tried to run away from the screen.

Both teens were wearing court-ordered electronic monitoring ankle bracelets, according to the release.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.