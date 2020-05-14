VIDEO: Intoxicated man intentionally drives through Janesville Police garage door

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police said Jeffrey Wood, 47, intentionally drove his car through a closed garage door at the Janesville Police Department on Wednesday.

Several officers were in the garage at the time of the incident but no one was injured. Officers said Wood was intoxicated and left his home during a domestic dispute.

Wood told police that he intentionally drove through the door due to various grievances with the Janesville Police Department, Rock County court system and OSHA.

He could face multiple charges including first-offense OWI, reckless endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

