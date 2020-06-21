Video gambling machine vendor sentenced to 1 year for tax evasion

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

iStock/junial

MADISON, Wis. — Thomas Laugen, 69, of Sun Prairie was sentenced to one year in federal prison Friday for income tax evasion.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s Office, Laugen pleaded guilty to the charge July 12, 2019.

The news release said Laugen owned and operated Global Vending LLC, which operated as a vending company that supplied video games machines (VGMs) to Class B alcohol beverage-licensed taverns, restaurants and bowling alleys.

Officials said Laugen split the cash profits generated by VGMs with tavern owners. Global Vending received 25% of the VGM cash profits and the tarvens owners received the remaining 75%.

As part of the plea agreement, Laugen admitted that he skimmed VGM cash receipts and did not report the skimmed receipts on his state sales tax or his state and federal income tax returns, the release said.

The total tax loss from the skim was $548,000 for the years 2010-2017, the report said.

On May 31, 2018, a informant working with law enforcement met Laugen at Middleton Sports Bowl to discuss buying a bar listed for sale. During that meeting, Laugen told the undercover agent he skimmed the cash receipts from all of his client’s VGMs, including Middleton Sports Bowl, the report said.

Laugen prepared handwritten collection tickets showing much lower numbers for what came in, what came out and what was the profit. Officials said Laugen also stated that he used the handwritten collection tickets to create fake 1099s that were used to report a portion of VGM cash receipts to the IRS and to the state.

The release said Laugen told the undercover agent that, “you got to steal in this business or you ain’t going to make any money.”

In addition to the one year in prison, U.S District Judge James D. Peterson ordered Laugen to pay $548,416.43 in restitution to the IRS and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

The charges against Laugen was part of a joint investigation between the IRS Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Office of Criminal Investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments