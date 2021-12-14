Victoria Sue Yahnke

DEFOREST – Victoria Yahnke, age 40, died peacefully in her home on December 10, 2021 in her fiancée’s arms, Travis.

Vicki was born on February 16, 1981 in Madison, WI. She graduated from DeForest High School in 2000. Vicki worked at Windsor Truck Wash and she enjoyed creating friendships there, actually that’s how she met the love of her life, Travis. She loved all animals, cats, dogs, chickens, you name it. If she wasn’t caring for animals she was watching videos, learning about animal sanctuaries. Vicki also adored her mother, visiting every weekend and calling her nonstop. The phone calls and the forehead kisses will be greatly missed.

Victoria is survived by her daughter, Brianna Yahnke; fiancée, Travis Starin; her mother, Glenann Yahnke; her sister, Tera and Amy; brother, Kyle; niece, Haley and Ranessmae; nephew, Caden and Sam; friend, Ginny; and dog, K.C. She is further survived by many aunts, cousins, and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Da; and three grandfathers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

