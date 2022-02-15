Victoria Fabian Galle

Victoria Fabian Galle, age 87, died peacefully on February 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care. She was born on July 1, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Tony & Mary (Parisi) Fabian.

Vickie graduated from Madison West High School in 1953 and went to work for the University of Wisconsin business offices, until the age of 55 when she retired.

Vickie married Anthony Galle on October 9th, 1971. They built their home in Madison, where Vickie lived for 40 years.

Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Tony & Mary Fabian, her husband Anthony Galle, and sister in-laws, Rosie Galle and Inez Fabian (George) who she cared for.

She is survived by her brother George Fabian, Nieces Mary Rosenau (Wayne), JoAnne Fabian and Nephew Anthony Fabian (Andrea), great-nephew Jonathan Rosenau (Alexa), Phillip Fabian and great-niece Emily Rosenau. She had 1 great great niece Pearl and 1 great great nephew Evan (Jon and Alexa). She had many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews from the Galle side of the family who she was also very close to.

She never forgot a special event in her family’s lives. She had a very special God Daughter Angela Ballesteri, who she loved very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point. Inurnment will be held in St Paul’s Cemetery at a later date.

Vickie was always taking care of others in a very selfless way. If her help was needed by a family member, she was there in a heartbeat, if not in person but with encouraging words. We have a saying in our family, “Family looks after Family” and she did it to the fullest.

Please send any memorials to Agrace Hospice, Madison in Vickie’s name. They only had her for 24 hours, but it was the best 24 hours of her final journey.

