Victor “Pete” Weber

Site staff by Site staff

Victor (Pete) Weber, age 66, of Montello, WI, passed away on September 3, 2020 at the home of his brother Lloyd.

A private Graveside Service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 19, 2020 at the Kendall American Legion Hall from 1:00 p.m. until 3: 00 p.m.

Victor was born on October 25, 1953 in Tomah, WI, the son of Emil and Hazel (Reubensaal) Weber. At the age of 21, Pete had a serious snowmobile accident which gave him life-long challenges. Pete was known for his wit and sarcasm. He was a friend to everyone he met.

Victor was survived by his son, David Weber of LaCrosse; brothers, David (Mary) of Webster South Dakota, Edward (Diane) of Webster, WI, Lloyd (Anna) Weber of Endeavor, WI, and Lonnie of Kendall, WI; sister, Charlene Stiens of Lutz, FL and his 2 grandchildren, Jacob and Rilee. He was preceded in death by his parents.