Victor Keith “Vic” Horstmeyer

Site staff by Site staff

COTTAGE GROVE – Victor Keith “Vic” Horstmeyer, age 85, of Cottage Grove, passed away quietly at his home, on Monday, June 1, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Madison, the son of Edwin and Mary Ellen (Russell) Horstmeyer.

Vic attended Madison East High School. He was united in marriage to Janice E. Abey on June 7, 1958, in Evansville. At age 18, Vic went to work for E.P. McMahon Cement Contractors in Sun Prairie. He worked there for 20 years and then began driving semi for C-U Transit and later for Uphoff Trucking. After retirement, Vic continued farming and was eventually promoted to “windshield supervisor.” He always had the strength, grit and determination to follow his laid-out plan.

Vic grew up in his “hometown” of Hope, where the guys were known as “Hope Power.” The same group of friends started playing cards 56 years ago and now affectionally named themselves, “The Cardless Club.” Their legacy still lives on.

In his younger days, Vic played on many bowling leagues. Throughout the years, he enjoyed his toys-snowmobiles and tractors. He and his sons were involved in tractor pulling and Vic was always game to climb aboard any tractor, whether it be “red or green.” Vacation time was spent fishing, boating, and hunting deer and bear in the North Woods.

Everyone knew Vic for his “caps of many colors.” Each of his caps was very important to him and he was sure to coordinate his hat with the activity he was attending, especially his grandkid’s sporting events and cattle shows.

Vic is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Douglas (Christine) Horstmeyer, David (Shannon) Horstmeyer and Heidi (Chad) Petersen; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Frannie (Mel) Hubred; and sister-in-law, Mary Abey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Russ Horstmeyer, Glen Horstmeyer, and Ruth Gjermo; and brother-in-law, Harold Abey Sr.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, only 50 people, on a rotating basis, are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be gifted in Vic’s name to Hope Lutheran Church, Dane County 4-H MAS Scholarship fund and Heartland Hospice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kramper, Dr. Weber, Dr. Pittner-Smith, Nurse Kari and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Vic.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420