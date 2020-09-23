Victims of Rock County crash involving intoxicated driver identified

TOWN OF MILTON, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified Wednesday the two individuals who died following a traffic accident over the weekend.

According to a news release, Stephen J. Vanderploeg, 68, of Black River Falls, and Lucille A. Vanderploeg, 90, of Black River Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both of them died from injuries as a result of the accident.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Officials said the head-on crash involving an intoxicated driver happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

