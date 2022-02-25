‘He did not deserve this’: Mother of man fatally shot outside Beloit Memorial High School wants justice for her son

by Brad Hamilton

BELOIT, Wis. — There’s pain every single day for Teresa Jackson, who lost her son four weeks ago.

Jackson’s son, 19-year-old Jion Broomfield, was shot and killed outside Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29.

RELATED: Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School.

“He was special to us and I don’t understand how a person, how does a gun get involved in a basketball game,” Jackson said.

Dozens of people saw the shooting happen, but early on, no one was talking.

“Somebody lost their kid here. It wasn’t like Jion lost his leg, he lost his life,” Jackson said.

The shooting led Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles to angrily call out people for not speaking up and gave Jackson another thing she could not understand.

RELATED: Beloit police frustrated with lack of cooperation in fatal shooting investigation

“This no snitch policy, I don’t agree with it. I don’t care, I don’t agree with it. Whoever is helping him run — because he has help — whoever is helping these people run, they need to be in jail too,” Jackson said.

Police have named 19-year-old Amaree Goodall a suspect in the shooting, but he hasn’t been caught. A police spokesperson said Friday they are actively searching for him.

Jackson understands these investigations can take time and is grateful for police and those who have come forward with tips, but as each day passes, her family’s confusion and pain grow.

“I’m torn, like I’m crushed. I told my kids I do not sleep because I think of him all the time. He did not deserve this. This is ridiculous. Just turn yourself in and let the justice department do their job,” she said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.