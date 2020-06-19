Victims found dead at Jefferson Co. home identified

SUMNER, Wis. — Two people who were killed outside of a Jefferson County home have been identified.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a possible burglary Tuesday night. When they arrived, a deputy found two people lying on the driveway. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigaiton, the deputy was shot at from the house. He returned fire then saw black smoke coming from the residence, which later went up in flames.

The two victims found in the driveway have been identified as 57-year-old Nedra J. Lemke and 59-year-old James H. Lemke. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Officials believe the incident was targeted.

Police are still searching for 61-year-old Kevin P. Anderson who is believed to be involved with the incident. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to immediately call local law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation led by DCI with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. Agencies donating equipment include Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Jefferson Fire and EMS, Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and Fitchburg Fire Department.

