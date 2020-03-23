Victim’s car returned after burlgars enter home, steal keys to luxury car

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A man reported that his wallet and two sets of keys to two separate luxury vehicles were stolen Saturday afternoon while he was working in his backyard and his wife was sleeping upstairs.

According to an incident report, the victim was able to use GPS tracking to track his BMW to the Dutch Mill Park and Ride on Collins Court.

Officers found the car parked and unoccupied. It was towed back to the victim’s home.

Police did not say whether or not the victim’s second car, a Mercedes-Benz, was stolen in addition to the keys.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments