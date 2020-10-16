Victim shot on Madison’s north side following report of person with rifle, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot on the city’s north side Thursday night.

Police were sent to the area of Brentwood Parkway and Trailsway at about 6 p.m. for a shots fired report involving a person with a rifle.

Callers reported several cars in the area and a person who was running from the scene.

Witnesses told police someone was shot. The 41-year-old victim had left the scene but was later contacted at a local hospital. Police said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident did not seem to be a random act, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials are conducting interviews. The police department’s Violent Crimes Unit has also responded for assistance.

