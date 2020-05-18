Victim of Monroe County UTV rollover crash identified

LITTLE FALLS, Wis. — The victim killed in a UTV rollover crash Sunday night has been identified by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Trevor J. Zeller, 42, died after the vehicle tipped while Zeller was negotiating a curve on private property. Police said Zeller had been working on the UTV throughout the day and was testing it when the crash happened.

Zeller was pronoucned dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

