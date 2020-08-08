Victim of fatal Town of Magnolia crash identified by medical officials

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of State Highway 104 and Atkinson Road in late July.

Ashlie J. Helton, 31, was transported to a local hospital after the crash. She was pronounced dead several days later. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said she died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Additional testing is still underway.

The crash is under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

