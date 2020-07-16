Victim of fatal I-43 crash identified as 44-year-old Darien man

TURTLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on I-43 southbound Monday night.

Karl Wolf, 44, died at a local hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash. Wolf was from Darien, Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the crash was reported to authorities around 9 p.m. Monday.

More tests are currently underway, according to the medical examiner.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department are investigating the crash.

