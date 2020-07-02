Victim of East Washington Avenue hit-and-run still in critical condition, police ask public for help with investigation

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The victim of a hit-and-run crash that happened in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue on June 20 is still in critical condition, according to the Madison Police Department.

The 46-year-old victim was found unconscious lying in a grassy near the roadway.

The MPD’s Traffic Specialist is asking the community for help with finding potential leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

