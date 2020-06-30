Victim of Cottage Grove Road hit-and-run identified by medical officials

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road on June 22.

Connie M. Estrada, 29, was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Cottage Grove Road near Walgreens. Estrada’s boyfriend told police he saw a black Dodge Charger hit her before the car took off.

Estrada died five days after the crash. The medical examiner’s office said she died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Officials said they are conducting additional tests at this time.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been identified. A traffic specialist officer referred a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing death against 21-year-old Sharnae M. Thomas, of Sun Prairie.

Thomas contacted police and has been cooperative, a police official said.

The Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the incident.

