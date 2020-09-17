Victim in Tuesday night fatal motorcycle crash identified as 27-year-old Sun Prairie man

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday night on South Whitney Way near Marathon Drive.

Madison police said the victim was seen speeding through the area on a motorcycle before losing control and crashing at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Damarico L. Leggett of Sun Prairie. According to a news release, Leggett was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Leggett died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Leggett’s death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

