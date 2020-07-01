Victim in officer-involved Monona death identified by authorities

MONONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the person who was found dead in a retention pond in an officer-involved death Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Rodney J. Freeman, Jr., 21, was found dead in the pond in the 500 block of River Place in Monona around 5:45 p.m.

Officials said Freeman died from a drowning.

The release said additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

