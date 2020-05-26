Victim in Friday shooting dies, police investigating death as homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is investigating the murder of an 81-year-old man after he died in the hospital following an attempted homicide on Friday night.

Police said the suspect is a 38-year-old man who lived in the same building as the victim. The suspect is in the hospital for a medical condition, police said. The suspect’s name will be released once he is booked into jail.

The victim was shot inside his apartment around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, two Hmong translators helped police and detectives at the scene of the crime.

Police are investigating the motive for the attack.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name at a later date.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.