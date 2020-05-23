Victim in critical condition following attempted homicide, charges expected against suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating an attempted homicide that happened Friday night at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Northport Drive.

According to an incident report, a call came in at 9:17 p.m. about a person who was down due to gunshot injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they took one armed suspect into custody outside of the apartment building.

Officers found the victim in a nearby apartment, the report said. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, officials said.

Police said charges against the suspect are expected.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is interviewing the suspect and witnesses involved in the investigation.

