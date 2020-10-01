Victim battered by acquaintance on State Street suffers broken leg, facial injuries, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was attacked on State Street on Wednesday night suffered injuries to his leg and face, police said.

The Madison Police Department said witnesses told officers that a 44-year-old man and 26-year-old Antonio D. Nelson, who are acquaintances, were having a verbal argument just before 8 p.m. in the 600 block of State Street when the confrontation turned physical.

Witnesses said the two had been “jaw jacking,” a slang term for arguing, and the two started chest bumping, according to police. Several people tried to intervene.

Nelson punched the 44-year-old and threw him to the ground, police said. The 44-year-old suffered a broken leg and facial injuries

Nelson was arrested on suspicion of substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a compound fracture, which was going to require surgery.

