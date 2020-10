Vice President Pence to visit Waukesha on Tuesday

Logan Rude

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Waukesha on Tuesday for a Make America Great Again event.

According to an event page on President Donald Trump’s campaign website, the event will start at noon. Doors are expected to open at 10 a.m.

Pence is expected to deliver remarks at Weldall MFG, Inc.

