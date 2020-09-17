Vice President Pence to visit Eau Claire next week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Sept. 24 for a bus tour that will end in Minneapolis.

When in Eau Claire, Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing where he’ll make remarks at a Made In America event. After the event he’ll travel to Minneapolis for a Cops for Trump event.

More details will be released at a later date, according to a Pence spokesperson.

