Vice President Pence focuses on coronavirus relief efforts, new jobs, during Darien visit

DARIEN, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence spoke for more than a half hour in front of a standing room only crowd in Darien on Wednesday afternoon.

Pence spoke at length regarding Coronavirus response, safe back to school plans as well as recent police controversies. His main topic of the day, however, was job creation.

Here’s a look at the size of the crowd here in Darien. We were told it’d be capped at 200, but it’s tough to tell just how many people are here. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/dcgAXtLXOF — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 19, 2020

“It’s been 3 ½ years of action, 3 ½ years of results,” Pence told the crowd of more than 200 gathered at the Tankcraft Corp. in Darien. “It’s been 3 ½ years of promises made and promises kept, and 3 ½ years of jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Tankcraft President Jim Homan says the plans to host the vice president came together in a matter of weeks.

“It’s nothing short of historic. We were thrilled,” he said.

However, Homan says Tankcraft is not immune to the economic hardships and recession that has eliminated tens of millions of jobs.

“We’re a company that feels the pinch like anyone,” he said. “Right now we’re feeling the pinch because of the latest COVID issues.”

Pence says the Trump administration has already created nine million new jobs since the beginning of the recession.

“We’ve added more jobs to this economy in three months than Barack Obama and Joe Biden added in 8 years,” he said.

Pence then further criticized Democrats for moving their convention to an online format.

“I did hear the Democrats were supposed to have their national convention in Wisconsin, but they couldn’t make it,” Pence said.

At one point in his speech, Pence offered condolences to the 170,000 Americans and counting who have died from Coronavirus, although he praised President Trump’s handling of the situation.

Pence offers condolences to the 170,000 who have lost their lives to COVID-19, but commends the President for his job of handling the situation. He says America will have a vaccine ready by the end of the calendar year. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/GFMus9sfD7 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 19, 2020

“From before there was a single American case of community transmission of Coronavirus in the United States, President Trump suspended all travel from China,” Pence said. “He stood up a task force and said, ‘We’re going to put the health of America first’.”

Also speaking at Wednesday’s event was Rep. Bryan Steil, who commended Pence for visiting Wisconsin.

Next on the stage is @BryanSteil. “President Trump and Vice President Pence will bring back jobs to America and Darien” #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/vCJ0N0uNim — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 19, 2020

“It’s a great experience to talk about our home state, talk about jobs, how we’re going to keep the community safe and how we’re going to protect health,” Steil said. “Bringing him here directly to Wisconsin so he can hear from voters that matter most to us is just a terrific opportunity.”