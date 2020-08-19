Vice President Pence focuses on coronavirus relief efforts, new jobs, during Darien visit

DARIEN, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence spoke for more than a half hour in front of a standing room only crowd in Darien on Wednesday afternoon.

Pence spoke at length regarding Coronavirus response, safe back to school plans as well as recent police controversies. His main topic of the day, however, was job creation.

“It’s been 3 ½ years of action, 3 ½ years of results,” Pence told the crowd of more than 200 gathered at the Tankcraft Corp. in Darien. “It’s been 3 ½ years of promises made and promises kept, and 3 ½ years of jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Tankcraft President Jim Homan says the plans to host the vice president came together in a matter of weeks.

“It’s nothing short of historic. We were thrilled,” he said.

However, Homan says Tankcraft is not immune to the economic hardships and recession that has eliminated tens of millions of jobs.

“We’re a company that feels the pinch like anyone,” he said. “Right now we’re feeling the pinch because of the latest COVID issues.”

Pence says the Trump administration has already created nine million new jobs since the beginning of the recession.

“We’ve added more jobs to this economy in three months than Barack Obama and Joe Biden added in 8 years,” he said.

Pence then further criticized Democrats for moving their convention to an online format.

“I did hear the Democrats were supposed to have their national convention in Wisconsin, but they couldn’t make it,” Pence said.

At one point in his speech, Pence offered condolences to the 170,000 Americans and counting who have died from Coronavirus, although he praised President Trump’s handling of the situation.

“From before there was a single American case of community transmission of Coronavirus in the United States, President Trump suspended all travel from China,” Pence said. “He stood up a task force and said, ‘We’re going to put the health of America first’.”

Rep Bryan Steil At Pence In Darien 1280

Rep. Steil

Also speaking at Wednesday’s event was Rep. Bryan Steil, who commended Pence for visiting Wisconsin.

“It’s a great experience to talk about our home state, talk about jobs, how we’re going to keep the community safe and how we’re going to protect health,” Steil said. “Bringing him here directly to Wisconsin so he can hear from voters that matter most to us is just a terrific opportunity.”

