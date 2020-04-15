Vice President Pence coming to Madison next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

CNN Mike Pence

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to Wisconsin next week.

A news release said Pence will travel to Madison on Tuesday to visit the GE Healthcare manufacturing facility to “highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Pence is said to tour the facility and speak with employees.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments