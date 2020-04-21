Vice President Mike Pence to tour GE Healthcare plant in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Madison on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to tour the GE Healthcare manufacturing plant and highlight the company’s production of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Pence is expected to also talk with GE Healthcare employees during his tour.

Pence is the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

