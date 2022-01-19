Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Monday

by Kyle Jones

Alex Brandon - staff, AP Vice President Kamala Harris speaks virtually to the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the Martin Luther King, Jr., Beloved Community Commemorative Service, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Washington.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Milwaukee on Monday.

The White House announced the trip Wednesday, though details of Harris’ visit were not released.

She will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Harris last visited Milwaukee in May 2021, when she toured UW-Milwaukee and held a roundtable with Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The Vice President is well-connected with Wisconsin. She spent the early years of her life in Madison and her parents taught at UW.

