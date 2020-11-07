Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, politicians react to President-elect Joe Biden

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

In a victory over incumbent Donald Trump, Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States on Saturday, according to projections from CBS News.

Following the news, national and local politicians are sharing their reactions.

Newly Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to share a video of her phone call with Biden where she tells him “we did it.” Harris will be the first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President in American history.

Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump back in 2016, tweeted a thank you to all those who helped make President-elect Biden happen.

“The voters have spoken,” Clinton tweeted. “It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, a new page for America.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg also tweeted a similar sentiment, writing “Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan, who won the seat for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, shared his support for the new President-elect as well, writing “Donald, you’re fired!”

