VFW Post 8216 hosts first ever Day of Giving in Middleton

by Kyle Jones

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Middleton residents got into the holiday spirit Saturday, at VFW Post 8216’s first-ever Day of Giving.

VFW members collected new toys for children in need.

The Golf Company Marine Corps Reserve of Madison and the Middleton Fire Department partnered with the VFW for the day.

“Part of our mission as the veterans of foreign wars is to continue to serve,” Rigby said. “Not only veterans in need but our communities.”

VFW members also marched in Middleton’s Santa Parade.

Rigby said the group plans to make the Day of Giving an annual event.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.